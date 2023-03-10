In a major political development, ten opposition political parties in Assam have joined hands under the leadership of the Congress to fight against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The leaders of the ten parties assembled at Hotel Lily in Guwahati on March 10 to discuss the current political scenario of the state.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) were not invited to the meeting. The meeting was chaired by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah and attended by several prominent leaders, including Bharat Narah, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Jagdeep Bhuyan, Akhil Gogoi, Manuranjan Talukdar, and Ajit Bhuyan.

After a three-hour-long meeting, Bhupen Borah addressed a press conference and informed that a mass rally will be organized on April 9 in Guwahati, which will be attended by several central and grassroots workers belonging to the ten political parties. He also stated that several important resolutions were adopted in the meeting, and they agreed upon a number of crucial decisions to fight together against the BJP.

The attendees of the meeting supported Congress’ decision to exclude AIUDF from the meeting. The move was hailed by many attendees as a strategic one, as it was seen as a step to maintain a distance from communal politics.

The unity of the opposition parties against the BJP in Assam has come as a major boost for the Congress, which has been struggling to regain its lost ground in the state. The upcoming mass rally will be closely watched as it will give a glimpse of the unity and strength of the opposition parties against the BJP in the state.

The political development has sparked off a debate in the state's political circle, and many believe that this could change the political landscape of Assam.

The meeting of the opposition parties has set the stage for a high-pitched political battle in Assam, and the upcoming mass rally is expected to be a watershed moment for the opposition parties in the state.