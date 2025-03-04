The Pan IIT Alumni Association, a network of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduates, is set to establish 10 state-of-the-art skill development centres across Assam, with financial backing from both the state and central governments. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this initiative during a press briefing following a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The project will receive a total investment of ₹90 crore, with the Assam state government contributing ₹10 crore and the Pan IIT Alumni Association providing the remaining ₹80 crore. These centers aim to bridge the skill gap among students in Assam, enhancing their employability in various sectors.

The primary focus of these centers will be to deliver comprehensive skill development training, equipping students with the necessary expertise to secure meaningful employment. Notably, the Pan IIT Alumni Association has committed to ensuring placement opportunities for all graduates of these training programs.

"IIT graduates have formed the Pan IIT Alumni Association. With the collaborative support of the State and Central Governments, the Cabinet has approved the establishment of 10 skill development centers," stated Chief Minister Sarma. "These centers will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹90 crore, with ₹10 crore funded by the state government and ₹80 crore by the alumni association."

He further emphasized the association's commitment to job placement, adding, "Furthermore, the association will take full responsibility for securing employment opportunities for students graduating from these centers."