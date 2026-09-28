10-year-old boy from Barpeta donates bone marrow to younger brother under Assam’s Snehasparsh scheme

A 10-year-old boy from Assam’s Barpeta district has successfully donated bone marrow to his younger brother in a matched-sibling bone marrow transplant performed at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, September 28.

In a post on X, Sarma said the transplant was carried out under the state government’s Snehasparsh scheme and described it as Assam’s first such transplant under the programme.

“A 10-year-old brother became the perfect match for his little brother,” Sarma wrote.

He said the successful transplant marked a milestone for Assam’s healthcare sector.

The Snehasparsh scheme provides financial assistance for treatment of certain critical illnesses, including cancer, for eligible patients in the state.