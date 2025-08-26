“10 years in power, infiltrators still coming”: Gaurav Gogoi hits out at Assam government

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has questioned the Assam government’s handling of infiltration, asking why illegal entrants are still crossing the border despite the BJP being in power for nearly ten years.

“They have been in power for 10 years, and with border security under their watch, if infiltrators are still coming, then who is responsible?” Gogoi said.

The Congress leader reiterated his party’s position on the matter, saying, “The Congress party's position is clear, no Bangladeshi should stay illegally in Assam. It is the duty of both the Assam government and the central government to ensure this.” Gogoi accused the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government of using the issue for political gain instead of taking concrete action.

“Just as his politics on infiltration failed in Jharkhand, it will also fail in Assam,” he said, adding that the people are more aware than the chief minister.

The sharp remarks come amid a political row triggered by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s criticism of Syeda Hameed, former member of the Planning Commission, over her reported comments that “Bangladeshis can live in India.”

Sarma accused Hameed of legitimising illegal migrants, linking her stance to a threat to Assamese identity. In a post on X, the chief minister wrote, “People like Syeda Hameed, a close confidant of the Gandhi family, legitimise illegal infiltrators, as they seek to realise Jinnah's dream of making Assam a part of Pakistan. Today, Assamese identity is on the brink of extinction because of the tacit support of people like her. But we are the sons and daughters of Lachit Barphukan, WE WILL FIGHT till the last drop of our blood to save our State and our identity.”

He further added, “Let me make it very clear, Bangladeshis are not welcome in Assam, it is not their land. Anyone sympathising with them may accommodate them in their own backyards. Assam is not up for grabs by illegal infiltrators, NOT NOW, NOT EVER.”