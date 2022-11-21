The Committee of Electricity Employees, Engineers & Pensioners, Assam Chapter on November 23 will lead a national rally at the Ramlila Ground in New Delhi with the participation of over 100 power sector workers from Assam, including engineers.

In response to the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers' (NCCOEEE) call to action against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, office-bearers of the power employees' organisation declared that they would take part in the protest programme in New Delhi.

“We will be heading towards Delhi on November 23. The protest will take place at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. At least 100 people from Assam will be participating in the protest. People from across the country will be attending the protest. The protest is being conducted against Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022. We haven’t released any press release yet but will do once we reach Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. Protesters will be taking out the demonstrations while adorning traditional Assamese attire,” said Gourangalal Pathak, advisor of Committee of Electricity Employees, Engineers & Pensioners, Assam chapter while speaking exclusively speaking to India TodayNE.

While speaking to Assam Power Minister Nandita Gorlosa, the minister said that she is unaware of the development and will follow up with the concerned department on this issue.

They claimed that the NCCOEEE's primary demands are the following: withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022; standard bidding document for electricity privatisation and transmission monetization order; withdrawal of the process of privatising electricity services in States and Union Territories, particularly in Puducherry and Chandigarh; cancellation of all current privatisation deals and franchises in the power sector; reintegration of all power utilities in states, union territories with integrated function components of generation, transmission and distribution like KSEB Ltd and HPSEB Ltd; reintroduction of the Old Pension Scheme for all power sector employees; Regularization of all contractual and casual workers/employees by averting legal complicacy as has been done in Telengana, Punjab, Odisha and Rajasthan.