‘100 per cent in favour’: Bhupen Borah backs Himanta Biswa Sarma for second term

BJP leader Bhupen Kumar Borah on May 10 said the party was “100 per cent” behind Himanta Biswa Sarma continuing as Assam chief minister, ahead of the BJP Legislature Party meeting in Guwahati to formally elect its leader.

“Today, the hope and expectation of the people of Assam will be fulfilled,” Borah said, adding that he was “very much hopeful” the BJP high command would “listen to the voice of the people of Assam”.

The statement comes hours before NDA legislators meet to choose their leader, a move that will pave the way for the formation of the next government in the state after the alliance’s decisive electoral victory.

Preparations are underway for the BJP Legislature Party meeting, following which NDA MLAs are expected to meet the Governor to stake claim to form the government. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for May 12 and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary said the constitutional process would be completed once legislators formally elect their leader.

“The elected members must choose their leader, who will then take the oath as Chief Minister. Today, all NDA MLAs will gather, select their leader, and then go to the Governor,” Daimary said. He added that the chief minister would later form the new cabinet.

Senior BJP leader Shiladitya Dev described Sunday’s legislature party meeting as “historic” and expressed confidence that Sarma would secure a second consecutive term.

“Our leader, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, will again be elected as party leader. He will become Chief Minister for the second time,” Dev said, claiming that Assam was drawing national attention under Sarma’s leadership.

Several newly elected BJP legislators also voiced support for Sarma ahead of the meeting. Goreswar MLA-elect Victor Kumar Das said the party would continue to work “under the leadership of our CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma”, while Mangaldai MLA-elect Nilima Devi said Sarma’s selection as chief minister for a second term would be announced soon.

The BJP-led NDA is set to form the government in Assam for a third consecutive term after securing 102 seats in the Assembly elections. The BJP won 82 seats, while allies AGP and BOPF secured 10 seats each.

The opposition alliance, led by the Congress, won 19 seats. Raijor Dal secured two seats, while AIUDF also managed two. AJP failed to open its account.