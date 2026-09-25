‘100 years’ out of Nagaon: Himanta warns Congress as BJP pushes for bypoll win

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 25 said the Congress could remain out of the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat for the next 100 years if it loses the upcoming by-election, while asserting that the BJP is seeking support beyond religious lines.

Addressing a campaign gathering, Sarma said, “We have to win Nagaon,” and claimed that a section of “Miya” voters had supported the BJP in previous elections.

The chief minister said the BJP does not practise Hindu-Muslim politics and claimed that the party received substantial minority support in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Sarma also said the BJP was not opposed to the “Miya” community, but opposed practices such as child marriage and polygamy.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency has a sizeable Muslim electorate, with the number of Muslim voters exceeding Hindu voters by more than 3.5 lakh, according to electoral data cited in the campaign.

The chief minister's remarks come ahead of the October 6 Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, where the BJP-led alliance and Congress are competing for the seat.

Sarma's “100 years” remark was directed at the Congress's prospects in Nagaon if the party loses the bypoll.