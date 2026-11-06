The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed the state government's decision to organise the grand finale of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on November 29, describing it as a major initiative to take the legendary singer's legacy to a national and international audience.

In a press statement issued on Friday, the BJP Assam Pradesh congratulated the state government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, for organising the event in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the programme and confer the inaugural Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award on eminent playback singer Usha Mangeshkar, the party said.

The BJP said the event would recognise Hazarika's contribution to Indian music and highlight his message of humanism, equality, harmony, fraternity and universal solidarity.

A major highlight of the celebrations will be a collective rendition of Hazarika's iconic songs, 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' and 'We Are in the Same Boat Brother', by 1,000 artistes travelling from Assam to New Delhi.

The party also welcomed the state government's arrangement to facilitate the participation of 1,000 students from Assam through a specially organised train journey to the national capital. It said the initiative would give young people an opportunity to understand Hazarika's life, musical journey and humanistic philosophy.

The BJP further appreciated the launch of a dedicated online portal through which members of the public can obtain complimentary e-invitations to attend the event.

According to the party, the participation of eminent musicians from across the country alongside artistes from Assam would showcase the universal appeal of Hazarika's music.

The BJP said the decision to hold the concluding ceremony in New Delhi reflected growing national recognition of Assam's language, literature, music, art and cultural heritage.

Describing the centenary commemoration as more than a tribute to a legendary artiste, the party said it would highlight Assam's cultural identity and Hazarika's enduring contribution to human solidarity.

