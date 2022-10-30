As many as 1,000 schools across the state will be revamped, re-established following demolition, as announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, October 30.

CM Sarma said that the government has earmarked an amount of Rs 5,000 crore for the renovation and re-establishment of the 1,000 school buildings which will be upgraded with new infrastructure.

The government plans to complete the work within 2026.

New classrooms in a row on the school premises, playground equipment in extra spaces, and other improvements are all part of the restoration of the schools

3,000 other schools will later receive upgrades. Sarma stated that 4,000 schools across the state are to have their infrastructure upgraded.

CM Sarma visited few schools in Guwahati earlier today, before making the announcement. Two schools in CM Sarma’s constituency will undergo renovation in the first phase.

Schools that will undergo renovations in the first phase will be termed as Model schools, as stated by CM Sarma.

CM Sarma visited his old school Kamrup Academy on October 30 and with great nostalgia reminisced his school days while posting the same on Twitter, said "Visited Kamrup Academy, Guwahati, and reviewed its infrastructure. Established in 1930, I had the privilege of seeking education from this historical institute in my childhood. The school building will be reconstructed and also get a new auditorium."