10,000 saplings planted in Assam forest as tribute to Zubeen Garg

A mega plantation drive was organised at Chepnapara under the initiative of the Manas Maozigendri Ecotourism Society, where 10,000 indigenous saplings were planted in memory of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

Held under the SGP initiative on the occasion of World Environment Day, the programme witnessed the participation of more than 300 community members who came together to create a living tribute to the iconic artiste.

The plantation drive was supported by the Assam Police, the Sashastra Seema Bal, the Assam Forest Department, the All Bodoland Riders Association, Chepnapara FRC, NCC, CKAC and the All Bodo Students' Union.

Organisers described the initiative as more than just a plantation drive, calling it a commitment to environmental conservation and a lasting tribute to Zubeen Garg's legacy. They said each sapling planted symbolises hope, restoration and gratitude towards an artiste whose music inspired generations across Assam.

As the trees grow, they are expected to serve as enduring symbols of Zubeen Garg's deep connection with the people, culture and natural heritage of Assam, creating a living memorial in the forests of Chepnapara for generations to come.