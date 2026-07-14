10,000 suspected Yaba tablets seized in Silchar; two held in midnight anti-drug operation

Acting on a specific intelligence input, Cachar Police recovered 10,000 suspected Yaba tablets and detained two suspected drug traffickers during a late-night operation in Silchar.

According to police, a reliable source informed them on the night of July 14 that two individuals were moving around Silchar city with a large quantity of narcotic substances intended for sale. Based on the input, a police team launched a raid at around 1:30 am on July 15 in the Malakar Patti area of Kalibari Char under Silchar Police Station and apprehended the two suspects.

The detained individuals have been identified as Tamiz Uddin Laskar (28), a resident of Berenga Part-II under Silchar Police Station in Cachar district, and Asadul Islam (29), a resident of Batamari under Juria Police Station in Nagaon district.

During a personal search, police recovered 10,000 suspected Yaba tablets weighing 1,094 grams from their conscious possession. The seized contraband was packed, sealed, labelled and confiscated in the presence of independent witnesses in accordance with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police said legal proceedings have been initiated under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act. The seized tablets will be sent to a forensic laboratory for examination, while further investigation is underway to determine whether more individuals are linked to the alleged drug trafficking network.