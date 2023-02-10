With the purpose to highlight Assam’s pride and heritage Bihu in the world court and mark it in the Guinness Book of World Records, the Assam Cabinet on February 10, approved the decision to allow 10,000 Bihu Dancers to perform on April 14, in an attempt to break a World Record.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present that day in Guwahati, to attend the event.

Talking exclusively to India Today NE, Assam minister Bimal Borah said, "The countdown begins to Assam’s rich cultural and traditional heritage being featured on the global centre stage and entering the Guinness Books of Records 10000 Bihu Dancers (3000 Dhuliyas, pepua and Taliyas and 7000 nasoni) performing in synchronized unison at Sarusajai Stadium on the 14th of April 2023, thereby creating a world record and adding even more colour to the Rongali Bihu 2023 celebrations".

“The event is also all set to be graced by the Hon’ble PM Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi Ji for whom Assam holds a special place and who has been working relentlessly to make Assam one of the most prominent global tourist, cultural, and business hubs. The event is in line with GoA led by HCM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s commitment to showcasing the vibrant and diverse culture of Assam to the world”, he further added.

Earlier on January 30, the state cabinet had announced that the government was mulling entering the state festival 'Bihu' in the Guinness World Records.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while talking to the media had said, "We are planning to take Assam's Bihu to a global state."

Further, the CM also claimed that in order to make 'Bihu' part of the Guinness World Records, the state government is mulling arranging around 10,000-15,000 Bihu artists and making a grand Bihu show in the month of April at the Sarusajai Stadium.

For the entire preparation, a small cabinet committee has been set up in which state minister Bimal Borah, Ranoj Pegu, Keshab Mahanta, and Jayanta Malla Baruah a four-member committee has been formed.

It needs mention here that Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 30 promised an ambitious scheme for the ultimate protection, conversation, maintenance, and restoration of the tangible heritage sites of Sivasagar including Rang Ghar, sattras, and monasteries located in the district.

PWD has submitted a project plan that includes acquiring 83 bighas of land in order to improve facilities at the iconic structure.

Chief Minister Sarma also takes responsibility for the actual completion and beautification of Rang Ghar, stating that a state-of-the-art auditorium, gallery, MP theatre, and heritage village will be built on 83 bighas of land.

It was also decided that funds would be allocated in the budget for the next financial year and that the Rang Ghar as well as the Talatal Ghar, would be included in the ambit of beautification.