1,015 litres of illicit liquor seized in Assam’s Dima Hasao, two detained

Police seized around 1,015 litres of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) valued at approximately Rs 4.94 lakh in Assam’s Dima Hasao district and detained two people in connection with the case, officials said.

Acting on specific information about the transportation of illicit liquor towards Maibang, police intensified naka checking in the Langting and Maibang areas on September 29.

During the operation, a Tata Yodha vehicle bearing registration number AS-08C-3107 was intercepted at Choto Lalbong under Langting Police Station.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 5,148 bottles and cans containing approximately 1,015 litres of IMFL. Police said the liquor was allegedly concealed underneath cattle feed.

The vehicle, two mobile phones and 13 plastic bags containing cattle feed were also seized.

The two detained persons are being dealt with as per law, while further investigation into the case is underway.