104 turtles released in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary for conservation effort

In a significant conservation initiative, a total of 104 turtles belonging to three rare species were released on Saturday in Hadug Beel, a perennial waterbody inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Morigaon district.

According to officials, the released species include black softshell turtles, Indian tent turtles, and Ganges softshell turtles. Hadug Beel, located in the Mayong division, has emerged as a thriving habitat for aquatic life, including turtles and fish, thanks to stringent protection measures undertaken in recent years. The beel is hydrologically connected to major rivers such as the Brahmaputra, Pokoriya, and Kolong during the flood season, ensuring a natural ecosystem for the species.

The turtle hatchlings were originally brought from the historic Haigrib Madhab Temple in Hajo, Kamrup district, by a team from the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati. They were quarantined and cared for under the supervision of veterinarians before being introduced into the sanctuary’s waters.

The release was carried out as a joint effort by the Kamrup district administration, the Haigrib Madhab Temple committee, and the Forest Department, aimed at in situ conservation and ensuring the survival of these threatened turtle species in their natural habitat.