108 cattle recovered from alleged illegal slaughterhouse in Kamrup: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, August 9, said police recovered 108 cattle during an operation against an alleged illegal slaughterhouse in Bezera Simelibari in Kamrup district.

In a post on social media, Sarma said the operation was carried out by Kamrup Police based on information received by the authorities.

According to the Chief Minister, the slaughterhouse was allegedly being operated by Saifuddin Ahmed, Mehtab Ali and Mehbub Ali.

Sarma said one person had been apprehended in connection with the operation, while the other two allegedly fled the spot.

“We will NOT ALLOW any form of illegal slaughter in Assam,” the Chief Minister said, adding that strict action would be taken against those involved.

The recovered cattle were taken into custody by the police following the operation. Further investigation into the alleged slaughterhouse and the persons involved is underway.