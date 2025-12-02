Emergency medical services at halt as 108 Mrityunjay staff launch indefinite strike in Assam

Emergency ambulance services in Assam have been brought to a complete stop after employees of the 108 Mrityunjoy ambulance service began an indefinite strike on December 1. Staff from multiple districts have assembled at Chachal in Guwahati, pressing for job security, revision of wages, and payment of overdue overtime. The strike is organised by the All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employee Association, with workers describing their action as a result of "years of unfulfilled assurances from the state government."

The 108 Mrityunjoy ambulance service is a critical component of Assam's emergency healthcare system, providing rapid response and medical transport across urban and rural areas. The sudden halt in operations has left patients and their families scrambling for alternatives, with many expressing concern over delays in reaching hospitals during medical emergencies. The strike has also affected healthcare facilities, which often rely on the 108 ambulance network for timely patient transfers, particularly in remote and underserved regions. Local residents have voiced their worries, noting that the absence of these services could have severe consequences for those in need of urgent care.

Association representatives explained that despite repeated attempts to address their demands, no progress has been made. They stated: "Association representatives have stated that despite submitting multiple memorandums and holding discussions with officials, including meetings with the Chief Minister and the Health Department, no concrete decision has been reached." The association maintains that previous interactions with government officials have not yielded a satisfactory outcome regarding the workers’ concerns.

The suspension of ambulance services has raised concerns about access to emergency medical care across Assam. With the strike ongoing and no indication of an imminent resolution, questions remain about how long the disruption will persist. Operations for the 108 Mrityunjoy ambulance network, which normally covers the entire state, are expected to remain on hold while negotiations between the employees and the authorities continue.

According to union leaders, the primary demands include:

- Assurance of job security for all employees- Timely revision of wages to reflect inflation and living costs- Immediate payment of overdue overtime wages

Workers involved in the agitation have affirmed their commitment to maintaining the strike until their demands are met. As stated, "workers maintain that operations will remain suspended until the government fulfils their demands." The situation leaves emergency medical services paralysed for the time being, with the All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employee Association signalling no change in position until the state government addresses the raised issues.

As the strike continues, the public and healthcare professionals alike are urging both sides to find a resolution to restore essential ambulance services. The outcome of ongoing discussions will be crucial in determining when normalcy will return to Assam's emergency medical response system.