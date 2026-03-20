109 candidates file 209 nominations across Assam as poll race intensifies

The election process for the Assam Legislative Assembly polls gathered momentum on March 20, with a total of 109 candidates filing 209 nomination papers across 35 districts of the state, according to an official release from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam.

With this, the cumulative tally has reached 116 candidates submitting 219 nomination papers so far, indicating a steady rise in electoral activity as the deadline for filing nominations—March 23—approaches.

Several constituencies witnessed multi-cornered contests taking shape. In Bhawanipur-Sorbhog, three candidates including BJP’s Ranjeet Kumar Dass and CPI(M)’s Manoranjan Talukdar entered the fray, while Samaguri saw as many as four candidates filing nominations, reflecting heightened political competition.

Key political figures also filed nominations across the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma filed from Jalukbari, while senior leaders like Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), Lurinjyoti Gogoi (Khowang), and Prasanta Phukan (Dibrugarh) are among prominent contenders in the race.

In Tamulpur, a significant contest is shaping up between UPPL chief Pramod Boro and BJP’s Biswajit Daimary. Similarly, in Barchalla, Congress leader Ripun Bora will face BJP’s Ritu Baran Sarmah, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle.

The hill districts also saw key filings, with Tuliram Ronghang (BJP) filing from Rongkhang and Dr. Habbey Teron (BJP) from Amri, while CPI(ML) candidate Robi Kumar Phangcho entered the fray from Howraghat.

Several constituencies, however, reported no nominations on the day, including prominent seats like Bokakhat, Titabor, and Nalbari, suggesting that major candidates may file closer to the deadline.

The Election Commission has scheduled scrutiny of nominations shortly after the deadline, followed by the withdrawal period. The polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly is slated for April 9, with counting of votes to take place on May 4.

As nominations continue to pour in, the electoral battlefield in Assam is rapidly taking shape, with major parties and regional players intensifying their preparations for a high-voltage contest.