11 arrested in Assam, Tripura over alleged Bangladesh-based extremist links

Police arrested 11 people across Assam and Tripura following intelligence-led operations targeting alleged links with Bangladesh-based fundamentalist groups, officials said on December 30.

Addressing a press conference, Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta said the Special Task Force acted on inputs shared by central agencies.

“An operation was carried out last night in Barpeta, Chirang and Darrang districts of Assam, along with Tripura,” he said, adding that the arrests were made simultaneously to prevent suspects from evading custody.

According to Mahanta, 10 of the accused were apprehended from Assam and one from Tripura. He claimed the group members were operating under instructions from handlers based in Bangladesh and were part of a newly formed outfit identified as Indian Mujahideen-K.

“Their main aim was to destabilise Assam and the rest of the Northeast,” Mahanta said, alleging that the group sought to establish “Muslim supremacy” in the region. Police said further investigation is underway to trace additional links, funding channels and possible sleeper modules.