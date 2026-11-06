Eleven Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) in Assam’s Barpeta district have received National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification during the financial year 2026–27, up to October 2026.

The certified health centres are Balarpathar, Dekarbari and Nisuka under Kalgachia; Pathimari and Baniakuchi under Chenga; Sathbhitha and Kandapara under Mandia; Dabaliapara, Joypur and Dangarkuchi under Bhawanipur; and Moutupri under Barpeta Road.

The certification recognises the district health system’s efforts to improve the quality, accessibility and patient-centred delivery of primary healthcare services.

The NQAS assessment covers several aspects of healthcare delivery, including service provision, patient rights, infrastructure, clinical care, infection control, support services, documentation and quality management.

The achievement follows coordinated efforts by medical officers, community health officers, auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), ASHAs, multi-purpose workers (MPWs) and other healthcare personnel, along with the District Health Society and Block Programme Management Units (BPMUs).

The District Health Society, Barpeta, has appreciated the efforts of the healthcare personnel and stressed the need for continuous monitoring and quality improvement to sustain the standards achieved.

The certification is expected to strengthen comprehensive primary healthcare services and improve access to quality healthcare at the community level.