11 cattle recovered in Assam's Kokrajhar anti-smuggling drive, one held

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has lauded Kokrajhar Police after 11 cattle were recovered during two separate operations against alleged illegal livestock smuggling.

According to Sarma’s post on X, one person was arrested in connection with the operations. The Chief Minister said police are also tracing the network allegedly involved in the smuggling activities, including those operating both upstream and downstream of the transportation chain.

The latest action comes amid a series of intensified operations against suspected cattle smuggling across Assam.

On September 6, South Salmara Police also seized 51 cattle and a boat during a patrol operation, according to another post by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. One person was apprehended in connection with the operation.

Sarma said the South Salmara seizure followed earlier action in Dhubri and highlighted that authorities were working to prevent cattle smuggling through both road and river routes. He also praised the efforts of South Salmara Police and Assam Police in the operation.

The seizure of a boat in South Salmara assumes significance as the area has extensive riverine stretches, which can potentially be used for the illegal transportation of livestock. The operation indicates that enforcement agencies are maintaining vigilance across both land and waterways to disrupt suspected smuggling routes.

The Chief Minister has reiterated that action against cattle smuggling will continue across the state, with police focusing not only on those directly involved in transportation but also on tracing the wider networks allegedly operating behind the activity.

The back-to-back operations in Kokrajhar and South Salmara highlight the Assam Police’s intensified efforts to curb the alleged illegal transportation of cattle and strengthen enforcement in vulnerable areas.