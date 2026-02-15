1.1 lakh Yaba tablets seized in Dholai; CM Himanta praises Assam Police

In a major anti-drug operation, Assam Police seized 1,10,000 Yaba tablets under Dholai Police Station in Cachar district, intercepting a truck and apprehending two persons in connection with the case.



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the development on X, commending the efforts of the police force. In his post, he wrote:

“Not all pills cure, some lure —

and we ensure, they don’t endure.



1,10,000 Yaba tablets seized under Dholai PS. One truck intercepted, two apprehended. Kudos to @assampolice and Dholai Police. #AssamAgainstDrugs.”



According to officials, the consignment was recovered during a targeted operation carried out by the Dholai Police, acting on specific intelligence inputs. The seized Yaba tablets, a methamphetamine-based narcotic, are part of the state government’s intensified crackdown on drug trafficking.



The Chief Minister has repeatedly reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy against narcotics under the ongoing #AssamAgainstDrugs campaign, which has led to multiple seizures and arrests across the state in recent years.