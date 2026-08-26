11 people stopped from allegedly entering India illegally in Assam’s South Salmara: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 25, claimed that 11 people attempting to illegally enter India were identified and stopped in the South Salmara area of Assam.

In a post on X, Sarma said the group was “swiftly identified” and prevented from crossing the international border.

“Assam remains alert. Illegal entry will be stopped each day, each time,” the chief minister said in the post, using a reference to the children’s rhyme Johny Johny Yes Papa to describe the attempted entry.

Sarma did not provide further details about the identities of the 11 people, or specify which security agency intercepted them.

The development comes amid the Assam government’s continued focus on preventing alleged illegal entry through the state’s international border with Bangladesh.