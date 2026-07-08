11 suspected Bangladeshi nationals detained at Guwahati railway station

A total of 11 suspected Bangladeshi nationals were detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Guwahati Railway Station during a recent operation, according to sources.

All the detained individuals are men and were reportedly planning to travel to Chennai when they were intercepted by the RPF. Authorities suspect that they had entered India illegally.

According to preliminary information, the group is believed to have crossed into India through the Tura border in Meghalaya. Investigators are also examining indications that the individuals may have used the services of a middleman from Bangladesh to facilitate their entry into the country.

The RPF has launched an investigation to verify the identities of the detained persons and trace their travel route. Officials said questioning is underway to gather further details about their movement and possible contacts.

Authorities are also probing whether a larger network was involved in facilitating illegal entry into India. Efforts are being made to identify agents and other individuals who may have played a role in cross-border movement and related activities.

Legal procedures are being followed, and officials are examining documents and other records linked to the detained individuals. The investigation is continuing to determine any wider links and identify those involved in alleged illegal entry operations.