11 year old girl drowns in overflowing Dihing waters in Assam's Dimow

An 11-year-old girl lost her life after reportedly falling into the overflowing waters of the Dihing River at Laibil in Nitaipukhuri, under Dimow in Assam's Sivasagar district, on July 29.

The deceased has been identified as Chanda Taid, daughter of Bulbul Taid. According to local sources, the young girl accidentally slipped into the swollen floodwaters while near the riverbank. Despite immediate efforts by local residents to rescue her, she could not be saved.

The incident has left the family devastated and cast a pall of gloom over the entire locality. Residents gathered at the spot following the tragedy, expressing grief over the untimely death of the child.

The incident has also highlighted the dangers posed by rising river levels and strong currents during the ongoing monsoon season. Locals have urged parents and guardians to exercise extra caution and keep children away from flooded rivers, streams and waterlogged areas.

Police and local authorities reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. Further details are awaited.