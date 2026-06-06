110 Geku households sign MoU supporting Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, says Arunachal CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by 110 households from Geku in support of the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

In a statement, the Chief Minister congratulated and thanked the families that signed the MoU, describing their support as a significant milestone for the project. He said the people of Geku had demonstrated courage and vision by backing an initiative of national importance.

Khandu emphasized that the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is not solely aimed at power generation but also seeks to safeguard the Siang River and communities living along its banks from potential threats arising from unregulated or sudden water discharges from across India's northern border.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the contributions of Chowna Mein, Ninong Ering, Oni Panyang, community leaders, elders, and other stakeholders for their role in facilitating discussions and securing community support for the project.

According to Khandu, the participation of local residents reflects a shared commitment towards development, regional security, and nation-building through strategic infrastructure initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh.