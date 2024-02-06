Assam BJP leader Manoj Kumar Bora made a striking revelation regarding the significant disparity in violence-related incidents between the Congress regime from 2004 to 2014 and the current BJP administration in Assam.

During a press conference held on February 6, Bora articulated a scathing critique of the Congress stating that the tenure of the BJP in Assam has seen a remarkable decline in violence incidents compared to the preceding Congress rule. Bora underlined the constructive trajectory Assam has taken under the BJP's governance, contrasting it with what he described as the deceptive practices of the Congress.

Bora referenced the warm reception accorded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Assam, juxtaposing it with what he characterized as baseless criticisms leveled by the Congress in recent days. He condemned what he deemed as the Congress's dissemination of false information and disparaging remarks against PM Modi asserting that such actions are condemnable.

Highlighting the disparity in budget allocations, Bora drew attention to the substantial difference between the budgets presented during the Congress era and those under the BJP's stewardship. He stated the scrutiny and transparent distribution of funds under the BJP, contrasting it with the alleged inefficiencies of the Congress.

Responding to Congress's contention that budgets from 2014 and 2024 cannot be compared, Bora focused on a singular aspect for comparison - violence-related incidents. He revealed staggering statistics, asserting that during the Congress's tenure from 2004 to 2014, approximately 11,000 hate and violence incidents were reported and registered. In stark contrast, from 2014 to 2023, the number of violent incidents plummeted to around 3,000. Bora stated the meticulous record-keeping and statistical analysis behind these claims, asserting that they are not made lightly.

Bora reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to transparency, progress, and the well-being of the people of Assam, while casting aspersions on the Congress's track record and credibility in governance.