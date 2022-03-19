A massive fire breaks out in Sontali near Boko. The significant fire engulfed a waiting bus in Boko’s Golden River.

The bus identification number is AS25AC. The fire was eventually extinguished at the promptness of the local residence.

The fire department in Boko was informed by the locals.

However, the fire brigade allegedly arrived late to douse the fire.

Nevertheless, no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.