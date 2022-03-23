The Chief Minister of Assam has asked the CID to conduct a thorough investigation into the procurement and distribution of fertiliser and urea in the state of Assam and to uncover any anomalies.

In February 2022, the Assam CID conducted a thorough investigation and issued a report to the government regarding large-scale inconsistencies in the distribution and sale of fertilisers and urea in the state.

After perusing the report, the Chief Minister has directed CID,

In this regard, a case was registered and raids were conducted by CID at various places in Morigaon,

A total of 9 accusedhave been arrested so far. All the accused have been produced before the

Hon'ble CJM Court, Kamrup (Metro) and are presently under CID custody for thorough

The investigation so far revealed that both the wholesalers andretailers were selling the Fertilizer/ Urea at a much higher rates.As per Governmentnorms, one bag of Urea is Rs. 266/, whereas these wholesalers and retailers havebeen selling at a much higher rate at around Rs. 350/- to Rs 450- per bag.

Further investigation revealed that these retailers are obligated to sell urea only to farmers in their panchayat, but they have been selling to people outside of their jurisdiction as well as non-farmers, resulting in the sale of urea to ineligible people.

Purchasing the same for the purpose of stockpiling and diverting stocks, while genuine farmers in the region suffer.

It was also uncovered that some stores were storing products in order to create an artificial scarcity before selling them at a higher price.

Furthermore, shops are defrauding traders/middlemen by selling to them and then diverting the merchandise to other states/countries.

Several rackets are operating in Assam's several districts, according to an investigation. CID has formed multiple teams to hunt for and verify stocks at various places across the state.

The research thus far has also uncovered that the Ministry of Fertilizer and Chemicals has created an Integrated Fertilizer Management System (GFMS) portal.

The District Agriculture Officers, who are expected to oversee data entry and sample verification, have failed to do so, allowing the scam to continue unabated.

The role of Agriculture Department officials is also being scrutinised. The inquiry is ongoing on a daily basis, and senior officers are actively monitoring it.