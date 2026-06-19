115 Assam residents rescued from suspected human trafficking network in Bihar; nine arrested

In a major anti-human trafficking operation, as many as 115 people from different parts of Assam, including several minors, have been rescued from the clutches of a suspected trafficking network in Bihar.

Nine persons have been arrested in connection with the case, officials said on June 19.

According to a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) official involved in the operation, the victims were allegedly lured by traffickers with false promises of government jobs and employment opportunities.

The official said the trafficking network primarily targeted economically vulnerable families residing in areas along the Assam-Bhutan border. Many of the rescued victims, including 48 females, are minors.

The operation was launched after several parents approached the SSB in Tezpur, expressing concern after losing contact with their children who had reportedly been taken away by the suspected traffickers.

Acting on the complaints, multiple agencies, including the SSB and Bihar Police, initiated a coordinated rescue mission. Intelligence inputs and local networks helped authorities trace the victims to Samastipur district in Bihar.

During the operation, all 115 individuals were rescued and nine suspected members of the trafficking network were apprehended. Investigators are now examining the extent of the racket and whether similar operations were being conducted in other areas.

Officials said the victims have safely returned to Assam and are currently undergoing counselling and rehabilitation procedures before being reunited with their families.

The rescue is being viewed as one of the largest anti-human trafficking operations involving Assam residents in recent years. Authorities believe the case highlights the growing need for awareness about fraudulent job offers and the vulnerability of economically disadvantaged families to trafficking networks.

Law enforcement agencies have urged parents and job seekers to verify recruitment claims through official channels and immediately report suspicious activities to the police or security agencies.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional persons involved in the trafficking network and ascertain whether more victims may have been affected.

