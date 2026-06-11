12 cattle rescued from mango-laden pickup van in Assam's Barpeta; one dead

Assam Police rescued 12 cattle from a pickup van in Barpeta district after they were allegedly being transported illegally under the cover of mango crates, officials said on June 11.

According to Sorbhog Police, the operation was carried out on National Highway 27, where a Bolero pickup van bearing registration number AS 01 UC 0977 was intercepted during a routine check.

Police said the upper portion of the vehicle had been loaded with crates of mangoes, while 12 cattle were concealed underneath. The animals were allegedly being transported from West Bengal into Assam.

During the operation, police seized the vehicle and rescued the cattle. Officials said the condition of several animals had deteriorated due to the manner in which they were transported.

One of the cattle reportedly died, while the remaining animals were found to be in poor health.

A team of veterinary doctors was subsequently deployed to Sorbhog Police Station, where medical examinations and treatment of the rescued cattle were initiated.

The incident has sparked concern among local residents, who described the transportation of the animals as inhumane and demanded strict action against those involved in the alleged smuggling operation.

Police have launched an investigation to identify the persons behind the transportation of the cattle and ascertain whether the movement violated existing laws and regulations.

Further investigation is underway.

