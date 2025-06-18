The Assam Government has announced that it has delivered 1,20,359 government jobs in the last four years, reaffirming its commitment to employment generation and public service strengthening.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a ceremonial event, handed over appointment letters to 400 Health and Medical Officers, who will be deployed to strengthen grassroots healthcare delivery across the state.

“Delivering quality healthcare and creating jobs have been our top priorities. Today’s appointments will bolster our mission to ensure last-mile medical access,” the Chief Minister said.

The government’s continued focus on recruitment in critical sectors like health, education, and administration reflects its agenda of development through service and employment.



Also Read: Assam: Four held for job scam linked to Tata semiconductor unit in Morigaon

Meanwhile, the Assam police, on June 7, arrested four individuals, including a college lecturer in Morigaon district for allegedly duping people by promising them jobs in the Tata group's upcoming semiconductor unit in lieu of money.

The semiconductor unit is being set up at Jagiroad in Morigaon district.

The accused had collected lakhs of rupees from aspirants with the promise of providing jobs in the unit, a police officer said.

"The scam involved creating fake WhatsApp groups and promising lucrative jobs to unemployed youths in Nagaon and Morigaon districts," the police officer said.

Led by alleged mastermind Tarikul Ahmed, who posed as an engineer at the semiconductor unit, they offered fake job opportunities to hundreds of youths, the officer said.