1.25 lakh native saplings to be planted across 50 hectares in Assam’s Behali Wildlife Sanctuary
Assam has begun planting more than 1.25 lakh native saplings across 50 hectares in Behali Wildlife Sanctuary. The drive aims to turn previously encroached land into forest and improve the sanctuary’s habitat.
- The initiative covers a 50-hectare stretch inside Assam’s newest wildlife sanctuary
- More than 1.25 lakh native saplings are being planted in phases
- Himanta Biswa Sarma said the campaign targets previously encroached land
Assam has launched an extensive plantation drive across 50 hectares of land in the Behali Wildlife Sanctuary, with more than 1.25 lakh native saplings being planted, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, August 9.
Sarma, in a post on social media, said the plantation initiative would transform land that was previously encroached into a thriving forest.
The Chief Minister said the drive at Behali Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam’s newest wildlife sanctuary, is part of the state’s broader efforts to increase green cover.
The plantation of native species across the 50-hectare area is expected to support habitat restoration and strengthen the ecological landscape of the sanctuary.
Sarma said the initiative would further boost Assam’s statewide greening efforts.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today