$125 million India-ADB project to transform urban infra across 6 Assam districts

The Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday signed a USD 125-million loan agreement aimed at enhancing urban livability and strengthening climate resilience across six districts of Assam.

The Assam Urban Sector Development Project will benefit 360,000 residents by providing continuous metered water supply and upgrading storm water management systems, according to the finance ministry. The initiative also focuses on strengthening urban governance through institutional reforms and capacity building.

Key infrastructure investments include the construction of six water treatment plants with a combined capacity of 72 million litres per day and 800 km of distribution pipelines in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, and Nalbari. A real-time monitoring system will be deployed to maintain non-revenue water below 20 per cent.

In Guwahati, the project will improve storm water management in the Bahini Basin through flood diversion channels, upgraded drainage systems, and a nature-based retention pond designed to reduce flood discharge and enhance groundwater recharge.

The loan agreement was signed by Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the Government of India, and Mio Oka, Country Director, India Resident Mission, for ADB.

Officials said the project is expected to significantly improve urban infrastructure while promoting sustainable water management and climate resilience in Assam’s rapidly growing towns.