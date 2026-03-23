13 candidates file nominations in Morigaon; Congress’ Bubul Das enters Jagiroad (SC) fray

A total of 13 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the three Legislative Assembly constituencies under Morigaon district, with 10 candidates submitting their papers on the final day of nomination.



For the 52 No. Jagiroad (SC) Legislative Assembly Constituency, Congress candidate Bubul Das filed his nomination on March 23. Earlier, on March 20, BJP candidate Pijush Hazarika had also filed his nomination from the same constituency.



In the 53 No. Laharighat constituency, Congress candidate Asif Mohammad Nazar and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Mohammad Khalilur Rahman submitted their nomination papers. Independent candidates Haresha Khanam and Omar Faruk also filed nominations from the constituency. Earlier, AIUDF candidate Siddique Ahmed had filed his nomination.



Meanwhile, for the 54 No. Morigaon constituency, Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Banikanta Das filed his nomination. Independent candidates Amalesh Medhi, Nikhil Dekaraja, Cheniram Konwar and Pradip Barua also submitted their nomination papers. BJP candidate Ramakanta Deuri had earlier filed his nomination from the constituency.



Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on March 24, while March 26 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations. Polling will be held on April 9, and counting of votes will take place on May 4.