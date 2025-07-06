13 deaths from Japanese Encephalitis spark concern at Assam’s GMCH

Japanese Encephalitis (JE) has claimed 13 lives at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) since April, triggering renewed concerns among public health authorities in Assam.

As of July 4, the hospital has confirmed 50 JE cases, with the majority of patients arriving from Kamrup (Rural), Nalbari, and Darrang districts. According to hospital officials, six patients have recovered and been discharged, while three left against medical advice.

"From April 1 to July 4, we admitted 50 JE patients. Thirteen have died," said Dr Ujjal Kumar Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of GMCH. He added that the influx is largely from surrounding districts, with 14 cases reported from Kamrup, 10 from Nalbari, and seven from Darrang. Three additional cases originated from Kamrup (Metro).

State health records reveal a persistent threat from JE, a mosquito-borne viral infection that primarily spreads through Culex mosquitoes breeding in rural waterlogged areas. Between 2015 and 2024, Assam has reported over 840 deaths due to JE, peaking in 2019 with 161 fatalities.

Nationwide vigilance remains critical. In November 2024, an isolated JE case was reported in Delhi — a 72-year-old man from Uttam Nagar tested positive while being treated for other chronic conditions. Health officials confirmed there was no outbreak in the capital, and the patient was discharged after nine days.

Japanese Encephalitis is endemic to several Indian states, with pigs and waterfowl acting as primary reservoirs of the virus. Though it can lead to severe neurological symptoms, the disease is not transmitted between humans.

Health authorities continue to urge early detection, mosquito control, and vaccination in high-risk areas as key to preventing further loss of life.