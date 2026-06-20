13 suspected Bangladeshi nationals detained during verification drive in Guwahati

Guwahati Police on Friday, June 19 detained 13 individuals suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals during a verification drive conducted in the city.

The operation was carried out in the Arya Nagar area as part of routine checks aimed at identifying illegal residents and verifying credentials. During the exercise, police located the group staying at RR Guest House and initiated document verification.

According to officials, the group comprised men, women and several children. Authorities said concerns arose over possible illegal entry and unauthorised stay after the occupants allegedly failed to produce valid identification or travel documents during questioning.

Following the operation, all 13 individuals were taken to the Border Branch of Paltan Bazar Police Station for further examination and legal proceedings.

Police stated that due process is being followed and authorities are currently verifying the identities, travel histories and documents of those detained to determine their nationality and ascertain how they entered Guwahati.

Sources added that a detailed investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding their stay in the city. The inquiry will also examine whether any local facilitation or network was involved in arranging accommodation.

Further details are expected once the verification process is completed and the investigation progresses.