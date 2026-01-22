13 women rescued, 10 arrested in Guwahati spa raids

Guwahati city police on January 22, raided five spas across the city and rescued 13 women allegedly forced into the flesh trade, arresting 10 people in connection with the case, officials said.

Acting on specific inputs, police conducted coordinated raids at spas located under Chandmari, Paltanbazar, Panbazar and Geeta Nagar police station areas, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shambhavi Mishra told reporters.

The police had received information that illegal activities were being carried out in certain unisex spas, following which five such establishments were identified for action, she said.

During the operation, 13 women were rescued who were allegedly being forced into immoral activities by the spa owners, the official added.

Police arrested 10 people, including a woman, in connection with the case, while another woman involved in the operation is currently absconding, Mishra said.

The arrested persons have been remanded to judicial custody, and efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding accused, police said.