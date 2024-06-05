The grasslands of Nannaj in Maharashtra, encompassing a diverse landscape of afforested woodlands, human settlements, grazing lands, and agricultural fields, have long been recognized for their ecological significance. This region, which includes the Great Indian Bustard Sanctuary, is witnessing notable changes in its landscape and avian community. A study spanning 13 years (2009-2021) across five villages—Vadala, Akolekati, Karamba, Mardi, and Narotewadi—has highlighted alarming trends in bird species, revealing a troubling decline in many of the grassland's avian inhabitants.

Using a simple day-listing method, local birdwatcher Sarang Mhamane and ecologist Akshay Bharadwaj monitored 45 bird species in the Nannaj grasslands, contrasting these local trends with national data. While the citizen science app eBird records 199 species in Nannaj, the focused study found that smaller-bodied, generalist species have shown stability or increases in population. In stark contrast, large-bodied, specialist birds such as the critically endangered great Indian bustard and the great grey shrike have experienced sharp declines.

The great Indian bustard (GIB), locally known as maldhok, once a common sight from July to October, has seen its population plummet so drastically that seasonal patterns are no longer discernible. This mirrors national trends where the species is nearing local extinction. "There was a time when farmers remember seeing GIBs in their fields frequently. This has not been the case for many years," recalls Mhamane. The plight of the GIB underscores the urgent need for targeted conservation efforts to prevent its complete disappearance from the region.

Other specialist species, such as the red-necked falcon and the western marsh harrier, a top predator and ground-nester, have also shown significant declines. The decline of the western marsh harrier, which migrates from central Asia for winter, reflects broader ecosystem health issues and is consistent with long-term studies.

The landscape of Nannaj has been extensively modified by human activity. Afforestation projects initiated in the 1980s replaced native grasslands with neem and anjan (Hardwickia) trees. Recently, efforts have been made to restore these woodlands back to grasslands, but the damage has already impacted many specialist bird species. Moreover, agricultural intensification and the designation of grasslands as "wastelands" have further exacerbated the decline in biodiversity.

India's Open Natural Ecosystems, including deserts, grasslands, and shrublands, constitute at least 10% of the country's landmass. These areas support a rich diversity of flora and fauna, such as the Indian wolf and blackbuck, alongside numerous threatened plant species. Despite this, 68% of these ecosystems are classified as wastelands, with less than 5% receiving legal protection. The classification as wastelands has made these habitats vulnerable to conversion for agricultural and renewable energy projects, often without adequate environmental impact assessments.

Pastoralism, a sustainable livelihood adapted to the arid conditions of grasslands, contrasts sharply with resource-intensive agriculture. Pastoralists traditionally graze livestock in these regions without significantly altering the landscape. However, government policies often fail to distinguish pastoralists from farmers, leading to a lack of support for their sustainable practices. Community-led management and restoration efforts, as seen in some areas of Rajasthan and Maharashtra, offer hope for balancing conservation needs with local livelihoods.

The findings from Nannaj highlight the need for focused conservation efforts in grassland ecosystems. Restoration projects and better management practices can help revive native grasslands and support the diverse species they harbor. Incorporating grasslands into conservation frameworks and recognizing their ecological value is crucial. Additionally, consistent, long-term monitoring by committed observers can provide valuable data to inform conservation strategies.

The decline of avian species in the Nannaj grasslands serves as a stark reminder of the broader ecological challenges facing India's Open Natural Ecosystems. Protecting these habitats requires a multifaceted approach, combining restoration, sustainable land use practices, and robust policy support. Without urgent action, the unique biodiversity of grasslands, exemplified by the great Indian bustard and other specialist species, may be lost forever.