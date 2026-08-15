13-year-old boy suffers serious burns after coming in contact with 11-KV power line during football game in Assam’s Cachar

A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after coming into contact with an 11,000-volt electricity line while playing football in Rajghat under the Bhagabazar area of Assam’s Cachar district on Saturday, August 15 afternoon.

The boy, identified as Hanif Ahmed Laskar, accidentally came into contact with the high-voltage power line while playing football. He suffered a severe electric shock and was thrown to the ground.

According to local residents, Hanif also sustained serious abdominal injuries after falling onto an iron rod following the electric shock.

Residents rescued the boy and rushed him to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Hanif is the son of Azmir Hussain Laskar, president of the BJP booth committee in Rajghat village.

Following the incident, local residents raised concerns over the safety of the electricity infrastructure in the area. They alleged that an 11,000-volt transmission wire was hanging at a dangerously low height and claimed that the concerned authorities had previously been informed about the issue.

The incident has sparked anger among residents, who have questioned whether adequate safety measures were in place to prevent accidental contact with the high-voltage line.

Residents have urged the authorities to inspect the electricity network in the area and take immediate measures to ensure that high-voltage lines are positioned at a safe height.