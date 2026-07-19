13-year-old killed as autorickshaw plunges 200 feet into gorge in Assam's Sribhumi

A 13-year-old boy lost his life, and three of his family members were injured after an autorickshaw veered off the Patharkandi–Ratabari road and plunged around 200 feet into a gorge near Ghilaitikar View Point at Dohalia Hill in Assam's Sribhumi district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Mehboob Hussain. His mother, Yarun Nessa, maternal uncle, Shakil Ahmed, and grandmother, Lodi Bibi, sustained serious injuries in the accident. Yarun Nessa and Shakil Ahmed were shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital after their condition turned critical, while Lodi Bibi is undergoing treatment at Karimganj Civil Hospital.

According to police and local sources, the family was returning home in an autorickshaw bearing registration number AS-10-AC-0791 after visiting a relative's house. The vehicle reportedly went out of control while negotiating a sharp bend near Ghilaitikar View Point before crashing into the deep gorge.

Local residents rushed to the scene after hearing the impact and launched rescue efforts. Personnel from Ratabari Police Station later joined the operation and, with the help of locals, rescued the injured and took them to a nearby health facility.

Police said Mehboob Hussain's body was recovered from the accident site and sent to Karimganj Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The deceased was reportedly the nephew of Fariz Uddin, a member of the Kazirbazar Paldhar Gram Panchayat. His death has left his family and the local community in mourning.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.