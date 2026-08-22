131 of 246 Assam residents stranded in Meghalaya return safely: Himanta Biswa Sarma

As many as 131 of the 246 people from Assam stranded in Meghalaya have safely returned to the state as of 8.30 pm on Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, as the governments of the two states stepped up coordination to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers, tourists and vehicles following violence in Shillong on August 19.

Sarma said the Assam government was working in close coordination with the Meghalaya government to ensure that the remaining stranded persons were brought back safely to Guwahati at the earliest.

The update came after a high-level meeting between Assam and Meghalaya governments was held at the Koinadhara State Guest House in Guwahati on Saturday. The meeting, chaired by Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Dr S. Dhar and Assam Minister Atul Bora, lasted more than three hours and was attended by senior officials from both states.

The two governments agreed on a series of measures aimed at restoring normalcy and ensuring the safe movement of tourists, passengers and vehicles between the two states.

The Meghalaya government expressed regret over the incidents reported in Shillong on August 19 and assured Assam that strict legal action would be taken against those found involved in the violence.

Dhar said a special team had been constituted to identify those involved in the incidents. He added that 15 FIRs had been registered so far and that those arrested would face legal proceedings.

According to Assam Minister Atul Bora, Meghalaya had arrested three leaders of the Khasi Students' Union (KSU), including its president and secretary, in connection with the violence. Five persons allegedly involved in attacks on Assam-registered vehicles had also been identified, he said.

Bora said the Meghalaya government had facilitated the return of more than 300 Assam-registered vehicles that had been stranded in the state. He added that Assam-registered vehicles travelling through Meghalaya would be provided security escorts to ensure their safe passage.

The Meghalaya government said more than 3,770 Assam-registered vehicles had already been escorted safely into Assam. Meanwhile, the Assam Control Room received 54 distress calls involving 175 people, including passengers travelling in 22 private vehicles and five tourist vehicles.

The Meghalaya Control Room received 379 distress calls and has been assisting people seeking safe transit.

Officials said around 400-500 vehicles that had earlier been stranded in Meghalaya had also crossed key transit points, including the Umiam Lake stretch.

Under the arrangements agreed upon by the two governments, passengers and vehicles still stranded in Meghalaya will be escorted safely to Assam within the next 48 hours. A dedicated exercise will also be undertaken to assist tourists and vehicle operators seeking to return to Assam.

The two states further agreed to ensure safe transit for vehicles travelling between different parts of Assam through Meghalaya, including those travelling between the Barak Valley and other parts of Assam. Similar arrangements will be made for people travelling between different parts of Meghalaya through Assam.

The Meghalaya government also reiterated that it would take responsibility for the safety and security of tourists and vehicles from Assam and other parts of India during their stay and movement within the state.

The measures are aimed at facilitating the phased restoration of normal vehicular and passenger movement between Assam and Meghalaya following the Shillong violence.