133 arrested in Assam for illegal cattle slaughter, selling beef

In a major crackdown on alleged violations of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, the Assam Police on Wednesday apprehended at least 133 individuals and seized over one tonne of suspected beef during coordinated raids across the state.

According to Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, the Assam Police launched a suo motu operation in response to reports of illegal cattle slaughter and the unauthorised sale of beef in various eateries, particularly in areas where restrictions are legally enforced.

“The primary aim of this statewide drive is to stop violations of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act. We conducted raids in restaurants, hotels, and other locations. Several police stations have registered multiple cases,” IGP Singh told PTI.

Under the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, the slaughter and sale of beef are prohibited in areas predominantly inhabited by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs, as well as within a five-kilometre radius of any temple or satra (Vaishnavite monastery). However, consumption of beef is not banned across the state.



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The sweeping operation on Tuesday saw the police raid 112 hotels and restaurants, leading to the detention of 133 individuals suspected of flouting the law. During the raids, over one tonne of meat believed to be beef was seized, and samples were reportedly sent for forensic testing to confirm the type of meat.

“The operation is still ongoing, and final figures may vary. We will continue with the crackdown in the coming days,” Singh added.

The move comes amid increasing complaints and political sensitivities surrounding cattle smuggling and illegal slaughter, particularly in districts with mixed populations or in proximity to religious sites.

The police have urged all establishments to strictly follow the provisions of the law and warned of stringent action against repeat offenders.

This is one of the largest enforcement actions undertaken since the Act was passed in 2021, and it underscores the Assam government's renewed focus on ensuring compliance with laws related to religious sensitivities and animal protection.