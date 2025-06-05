A large-scale plantation drive was carried out today across the villages of Riha Juli and Gamani in Assam, as part of World Environment Day celebrations on June 5. The initiative, led by the 134 Ecological Task Force (ETF), brought together government officials, corporate representatives, students, and villagers to promote ecological sustainability.

In Riha Juli, hundreds of saplings were planted through a collaborative effort between the 134 ETF, educators, and students from Reha Juli High School. The event not only contributed to increasing green cover but also served as an educational platform to raise awareness about the critical importance of preserving ecological balance.

Simultaneously, in the nearby village of Gamani, the plantation campaign saw an even larger turnout. Officials from the 134 ETF, Assam’s State Forest Department, and representatives from Dabur India Ltd. partnered with local residents to plant more than 5,000 fruit-bearing trees. The initiative highlighted the growing role of public-private partnerships in driving sustainable development goals at the grassroots level.

Addressing the gathering, Colonel Anurag Shrivastava, Commanding Officer of the 134 ETF, stated, “These collaborative efforts symbolize the spirit of unity for a greener future. Every sapling planted today is a step toward combating climate change.”