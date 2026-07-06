135-year-old ritual in Baksa village keeps centuries-old tradition alive

A 135-year-old traditional religious ceremony was observed with devotion and customary rituals at Paschim Chapra village in Barama of Assam's Baksa district, as villagers came together to uphold a practice believed to have been passed down through generations.

Held every year on an auspicious day during the Assamese month of Ahaar, the ritual takes place at the Chapra Hari Mandir premises and is regarded by villagers as a symbol of the community's faith, unity and cultural heritage.

According to local belief, the tradition dates back to a time when a devastating epidemic struck the village more than a century ago. Villagers believe that Goddess Kechai Khaiti appeared in a dream to residents and revealed the rituals that needed to be performed to free the village from the epidemic. They say the village recovered after the prescribed rites were observed, and the annual ceremony has since been conducted in remembrance and gratitude.

As part of the traditional offerings, devotees present a banana trunk altar adorned with vermilion, nine varieties of offerings, nine duck eggs, a pair of pigeons and a bunch of raw bananas in the name of Goddess Kechai Khaiti. The event also includes prayers, devotional singing and other religious observances, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere.

Apart from local residents, devotees from nearby areas also participate in the ceremony each year. Many believe that offering prayers with sincerity during the ritual helps fulfil their wishes, drawing large crowds to the temple premises from morning until late in the evening.

Despite its long history and cultural significance, the organisers said the annual ceremony has not received any government financial assistance. They claimed that villagers have been raising funds on their own every year to organise the event.

Describing the ceremony as more than just a religious observance, local residents said it represents the region's cultural identity and communal harmony. They have urged the state government's Culture Department, the local MLA and other authorities to extend financial support and help preserve and promote the 135-year-old tradition for future generations.

