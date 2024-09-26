The 13th Border Districts' Coordination Meeting between the State Government of Assam, India, and Bhutan was successfully held in Gelephu, Bhutan, on September 24, 2024. This significant meeting aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations and fostering enhanced cooperation between the border districts of Assam and Bhutan.

The Assam delegation was led by Ajay Tewari, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home and Political Department. The meeting saw the participation of senior officials from both Assam and Bhutan, reflecting the importance of the discussions.

Key topics on the agenda included strategies to enhance security, improve border management, and deepen economic and cultural exchanges between the border regions. Both sides reiterated their commitment to maintaining peaceful and cooperative relations, ensuring that the border areas continue to develop and prosper through mutual support.

The meeting underscored the importance of regular dialogue and coordination in addressing cross-border challenges, such as smuggling, wildlife protection, and ensuring the welfare of the people living in the border areas. It also highlighted the shared cultural and historical ties between Assam and Bhutan.

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