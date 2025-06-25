14 days on, gas leakage persists from ONGC well in Assam

Gas has been leaking continuously for 14 days from a crude oil well operated by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Assam’s Sivasagar district, raising serious concerns among nearby residents even as the energy major claims to have made a “critical milestone” in its efforts to control the blowout.

The incident, which occurred on June 12 at Well No. RDS 147A of the Rudrasagar oil field near Bhatiapar has displaced over 330 families and triggered emergency response operations. ONGC, in a daily bulletin, said its team successfully removed 42 tubing stands and the rig base using heavy cranes, clearing the path for dismantling the Blowout Preventer (BOP) and installing a capping stack.

The well was under maintenance by SK Petro Services, a private firm operating the rig on ONGC's behalf, when an uncontrolled gas release occurred during a zone transfer perforation operation.

The company has acknowledged that the next phase may cause a temporary increase in gas discharge, but has assured that the gas is non-toxic and poses no threat beyond a 500-metre radius. However, the prolonged duration of the leakage has prompted strong responses from the public and government.



Also Read: Assam gas leak fury: Protesters demand arrest of SK Petro owner

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier written to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, urging ONGC to intensify containment operations in a “mission mode.” Locals have expressed concern over the perceived lack of urgency in the oil major's response.

ONGC noted that three blowout control experts from the US are now at the site, working closely with their technical partner CUDD. Continuous high-pressure water blanketing from the Dikhow river is being maintained, despite rising water levels posing logistical challenges.

To support affected families, the Assam government has announced Rs 25,000 in financial assistance to each of the 350 families evacuated to relief camps in nearby Bangaon. ONGC has also set up medical and air-quality monitoring camps, with all readings reportedly within safe limits.

Officials confirmed that the affected well was non-productive at the time, with the blowout occurring during a routine servicing operation.

ONGC said it remains committed to environmental safety and community welfare as it races against time to seal the well and restore normalcy in the region.