At least 14 people have been arrested across Assam for making anti-India and "seditious" comments in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

He also warned that the National Security Act (NSA) could be invoked against those found guilty of supporting anti-national sentiments.

Speaking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters, Sarma stated firmly, "There are no similarities between Bharat and Pakistan. The two countries are enemy nations and we must remain like that." He emphasised that any individual making pro-Pakistan or anti-India remarks would face strong legal consequences.

Among the arrested is a leader of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), apprehended on Friday for what the chief minister described as an "anti-India comment." Sarma added that authorities are thoroughly scanning social media posts and monitoring activities to identify and act against individuals promoting seditious views.

"If required, we will impose the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) on them. We are examining all posts and action will be taken against those who, we feel, are acting against the nation," Sarma warned.



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Updating on the crackdown via a post on X (formerly Twitter), the chief minister shared that the total number of arrests had climbed to 14 by Saturday evening. "Total 14 arrests made till now against people who have made seditious comments," he wrote, terming the campaign as a "crackdown against traitors."

Of the arrests, six were made on Saturday alone, including two individuals from Cachar district and one each from Hailakandi, Nagaon, and Sribhumi. One person was arrested in the Sribhumi district on Friday night after allegedly posting "Pakistan Zindabad" on Facebook. Cachar Police also detained two more individuals for similar posts.

Earlier, two persons — including opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam — were apprehended on Thursday, while six more were arrested across various districts on Friday, Sarma had informed.

The action comes in the wake of a terror attack at Baisaran, a major tourist destination near Pahalgam in South Kashmir, where at least 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives on Tuesday.

The Assam government has made it clear that it will deal firmly with any activity perceived to be anti-national, with Chief Minister Sarma emphasising that "such comments will not be tolerated in Assam under any circumstances."