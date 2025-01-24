A team of fourteen journalists from the Northeast, as part of a press tour, visited the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, under the aegis of the Press Information Bureau and the Government of Uttar Pradesh. Their tour ends today, January 24.

The journalists embarked on a journey to explore the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The team visited several holy sites to understand the significance of the fair and the magnanimity of the arrangements for the huge gathering across the Mela premises.

Maha Kumbh 2025 offered a platform to learn about the practices, the pilgrims and also the renowned Naga Sadhus, whose ascetic lifestyle is both awe-inspiring and central to this experience.

During the tour, they visited the Uttar Pradesh Darshan Mandapam, a special exhibition put up by the Uttar Pradesh Government, offering a comprehensive view of the state’s cultural, spiritual, and historical heritage. They also visited Kalagram, an art and cultural hub that showcases India’s rich craftsmanship and diverse traditions put up by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The Kalagram provides a platform for performing, visual and literary artists to demonstrate their exceptional skills and time-honoured traditions. It brings all the performers under one roof.

Additionally, the 5D Exhibition titled "Immersive Cultural Experience" was also included as part of the press tour. It narrated the story of Ganga Avtaran and Samudra Manthan, the story of which was brought to life through stunning 360-degree visuals, enchanting soundscapes, and state-of-the-art technology.

The North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) set up stalls to showcase various indigenous produce like bamboo and cane crafts, Assamese silk sarees, handmade masks, tribal jewellery and many more.

Kumbh Mela draws millions of pilgrims from across the country and abroad. The event is an important occasion for cultural exchange and media outreach, and this press tour was aimed at providing unique insights into India’s spiritual landscape to the journalists from the Northeastern region.

In addition to the religious and cultural experiences, the press tour served as a platform for networking and promoting greater cooperation between the media from the Northeast and other parts of the country, creating awareness of the significance of the Kumbh Mela in India’s cultural and religious milieu.

Some journalists also took a dip at the holy Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati.