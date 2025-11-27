1,400 schools in Assam’s char and rural areas lack basic facilities; nearly 28,000 teaching posts vacant

The Assam assembly was informed on November 27 that nearly 1,400 government-run primary and mid-level schools in the state’s char and rural areas continue to function without basic drinking water and toilet facilities for students. Alongside this infrastructure crisis, almost 28,000 teaching posts remain vacant across schools in these regions.

Replying to a query raised by Congress MLA Wajed Ali Choudhury, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that 1,391 Lower Primary (LP) and Middle English (ME) schools in char and rural areas currently lack any functional drinking water or toilet infrastructure. He revealed that 347 schools have no drinking water facilities at all, while 809 schools are operating without toilets.

“Drinking water facilities in 134 schools and toilets in 101 schools are presently not functional,” Pegu informed the House during Question Hour. He added that the concerned departments are working to address the gaps and ensure basic amenities are restored or installed.

Highlighting the severe shortage of teaching staff, the minister said that 27,936 posts are lying vacant across schools in these areas. Of these, 12,382 vacancies are in ME schools, 8,251 in LP schools and 7,303 in Upper Primary (UP) schools.

Pegu said that the recruitment process for filling 4,500 LP teacher posts in general areas is currently underway, with document verification ongoing. Additionally, the Directorate of Secondary Education has initiated a major recruitment exercise to appoint 9,717 teachers across different levels.

The figures presented in the assembly underline the scale of infrastructural and staffing challenges facing Assam’s education system, particularly in remote and vulnerable char regions.