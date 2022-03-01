GUWAHATI: At least 145 people from Assam are still stuck in Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion of the west-aligned democracy.

According to sources, as many as 160 people from Assam were staying in Ukraine when the invasion occurred.

A bulk of those (59) are from the capital district of Kamrup (Metro). Nine persons each from Nalbari, Darrang, and Nagaon were also staying in Ukraine.

Out of them 15 have been already evacuated. The process of evacuating the remaining people is going on.

[caption id="attachment_111316" align="aligncenter" width="292"] District-wise breakdown of people from Assam in Ukraine[/caption]

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Secretary has instructed all DCs and SPs to reach out to the parents or guardians of students from Assam stranded in Ukraine. All DCs and SPs have been asked to be on alert and give the matter top most priority.

They were also asked to reassure the parents and guardians about the initiative of the government for safe return of all from Assam stranded in Ukraine.